Two men arrested in Nottinghamshire over child sex offences
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of child sexual offences during separate investigations in Nottinghamshire.
Police said a tip-off led to a 66-year-old man being detained at an address in Newark shortly after 20:30 BST on Sunday.
At around the same time, a 57-year-old man was arrested in Sherwood.
A number of devices were seized by officers as part of both investigations.
Nottinghamshire Police said the 66-year-old man was held on suspicion of attempting to cause or incite a girl to engage in sexual activity.
The 57-year-old man was detained on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
Both have been bailed with conditions while further inquiries are carried out.
