Two men arrested in Nottinghamshire over child sex offences

The arrests were made on Sunday night

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of child sexual offences during separate investigations in Nottinghamshire.

Police said a tip-off led to a 66-year-old man being detained at an address in Newark shortly after 20:30 BST on Sunday.

At around the same time, a 57-year-old man was arrested in Sherwood.

A number of devices were seized by officers as part of both investigations.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 66-year-old man was held on suspicion of attempting to cause or incite a girl to engage in sexual activity.

The 57-year-old man was detained on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Both have been bailed with conditions while further inquiries are carried out.

