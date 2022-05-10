East Midlands Airport evacuated in security alert
Part of East Midlands Airport has been evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered.
The alarm was raised at around 15:30 BST and police placed a cordon around the terminal building.
Several passengers have taken to social media to highlight disruption as staff and public were told to leave the area and some were taken to a nearby hotel.
No details have yet been released by either police or the airport but several fights have been disrupted.
