Nottingham hospital trust appoints new chief executive

The NHS trust that runs Nottingham's hospitals has appointed the boss of a council as its new chief executive.
Anthony May is currently chief executive at Nottinghamshire County Council, and is responsible for a £1.1bn budget and 18,000 people.
He joins the trust in the middle of a review of its maternity services and months after an inspection highlighted a "culture of bullying".
Mr May is expected to take up his post in autumn.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust runs Nottingham City Hospital and the Queen's Medical Centre and is currently the subject of a review after dozens of babies died or suffered injuries over a 10-year period.
It was also strongly criticised in September in a separate report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for a culture of bullying and racial discrimination.
Mr May said: "I am delighted to be appointed as the chief executive for the trust, which is very important to local people and the wider system.
"My focus will be on the current challenges facing the trust, including improvements in the maternity service, flow through the hospital, and the way the organisation is led.
"In particular, I would like to reassure those who have come forward bravely as part of the independent maternity review, that I am determined that the trust provides full support to the process and can deliver the improvements needed for local mothers, babies and families."
Nick Carver, chair of the trust, said he was delighted to appoint Mr May and thanked acting interim executive Rupert Egginton for his service.
