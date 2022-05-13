Mansfield: Man jailed for glass attack on woman in bath
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A man has been jailed after attacking a woman with a piece of glass while she was in the bath.
Police said they were called to a house in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on 6 November.
Daniel Jackson, from Uttoxeter New Road, Derby, slashed the woman, causing a gash to her lower back.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and criminal damage.
Nottinghamshire Police said Jackson, 37, and the woman had been arguing before the attack.
He smashed two glass bottles and threw the woman's phone against a wall, the force added.
Police said later, while the woman was in the bath, Jackson lunged at her with a piece of the broken glass.
Jackson also assaulted the same woman on 2 August.
Police said he threw a punch at her during a row and she sustained bruises to her arm.
Jackson originally pleaded not guilty to the charges but when he appeared in court on Tuesday, he changed his plea to guilty.
He was sentenced to a total of 20 months in prison, given a restraining order for five years and told to pay a victim surcharge of £156.
