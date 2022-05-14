Nottinghamshire County Show returns to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Sonia Kataria
BBC News

Nottinghamshire County Show
The agricultural show will have Jubilee-themed activities ahead of the official celebrations next month

An annual agricultural county show has returned to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Nottinghamshire County Show celebrates farming and countryside life and this year also marks the Queen's 70-year reign.

The event, at the Showground in Newark, has rural and Jubilee-themed activities, as well as music and singing performances.

It was cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Organisers said the Nottinghamshire County Show was one of the earliest county shows in the UK farming calendar.

BBMF
The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Avro Lancaster bomber was due to be performing a flypast

As well as the usual activities including livestock displays, rural skills, a family friendly dog show and a lawnmower race, an array of activities mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation ahead of the UK's official celebrations from 2 to 5 June.

Traders were holding a competition to decorate their stalls with a Jubilee theme, Jubilee-themed cake decorating contests and a live graffiti artist creating a Platinum Jubilee mural.

A display of pictures showed previous visits by the Queen to the county, including when she opened the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham in 1977 during her Silver Jubilee.

Another highlight was due to be a flypast from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Avro Lancaster bomber.

Nottinghamshire County Show
Families in the past have enjoyed an array of activities

Organiser Elizabeth Halsall said they were "proud" to host the county's first official Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The event is organised by Nottinghamshire County Council and the Lord Lieutenant's Office in partnership with Nottingham Trent University.

Nottinghamshire County Show
The county show celebrates farming and countryside life

