Photo appeal after Nottingham shop worker threatened in robbery
Police have released a photo of a person they want to speak to after a shop worker was threatened by a robber in Nottingham.
Officers said a man entered a newsagents in Angel Row on 21 February and told an assistant he had a knife.
He took several packs of tobacco before leaving the store.
"This was a frightening incident for the shop assistant and we are determined to track down whoever is responsible," said Det Con Paul Crofts.
"We believe the man in the image we are releasing today may have information that will help our enquiry and I urge him to come forward."
