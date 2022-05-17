Man charged over sexual assault in Nottingham
A man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in Nottingham city centre.
A 19-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and attacked near Huntingdon Street at approximately 02:30 BST on Sunday.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 23-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and remanded into custody.
The man is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later, the force said.
