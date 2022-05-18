Pair held as drugs and cash found at house in Newark
Two men have been arrested after drugs and cash were found at a house during a police raid.
Officers went to the property in North Gate, Newark, Nottinghamshire at about 01:15 BST on Tuesday after receiving a tip-off about drugs activity.
Inside they found a large amount of cash, cannabis, several mobile phones and weighing scales.
Two men, aged 21 and 31, were detained on suspicion of possession of criminal property and remain in custody.
Det Sgt Chris Whitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Drug dealing is linked to organised crime and human exploitation and is not victimless.
"Tackling drug dealing is a priority for us as a force, which is why we work hard to respond to all reports of this nature that we receive."
