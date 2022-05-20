Natasha Abrahart suicide: Judge rules university ignored disability

Speaking after the ruling, Natasha's father Robert Abrahart, a retired university lecturer from West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, said: "Today, 1,481 days after Natasha took her own life on the day of an assessment she simply couldn't do, after years of protestations from the university that it did all it could to support her, after having battled our way through an inquest and a civil trial, we finally have the truth.