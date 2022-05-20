Ethel Gordon Fenwick: Service to remember nursing pioneer
A service is due to take place to remember the life of a nursing pioneer who died 75 years ago.
Ethel Gordon Fenwick was born in 1857, in Scotland, and was raised in Thoroton, Nottinghamshire.
During her life, she campaigned for more than 30 years for nursing to be recognised as a profession.
The service will start at Thoroton Church at 13:00 BST and the Dean of Southwell, the Very Revd Nicola Sullivan, will help to lead it.
'Remarkable woman'
Dean Sullivan - who herself was a former nurse - said: "The main focus of the service will be to mark the centenary of the the Nurses' Registration Act of 1919.
"Ethel was the first nurse to sign the register. Thoroton as a community has been very aware of her legacy but there's been a particular group of people across the country who have worked to get her profile raised and a greater awareness of her contribution to nurses.
"We want to celebrate her astonishing work; she was a remarkable woman of the early 20th Century."
The Rev Tim Chambers, of the Cranmer Group, will also help to lead the service and an address will be given by the Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, the Rt Rev Paul Williams.
Pupils from two schools are also taking part, and dignitaries from across the county and leading members of the nursing profession will be present.
The service - which is taking place at the church where Ms Fenwick is buried - was originally scheduled for March 2020 but had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
