Nathaniel Bierley: Man admits manslaughter over punch death
A 21-year-old man has admitted killing a man he punched in Nottingham city centre.
Nathaniel Bierley died in hospital 12 days after he was attacked by Kyle Turton in Upper Parliament Street on 5 March.
Mr Bierley, 26, had been on a night out with his girlfriend at the time to celebrate their anniversary.
Turton, of Brooksby Lane, Clifton, Nottinghamshire, admitted manslaughter on Thursday.
At Nottingham Crown Court, he was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on 8 July.
