Arrest after elderly man attacked in Mansfield home
- Published
A man has been arrested after an elderly man was assaulted in his own home.
The victim was attacked and had his mobile phone and wallet stolen at a property on Bellamy Road, Mansfield, at about 06:10 BST on Saturday
Nottinghamshire Police said he was taken to hospital but his injuries to his face and leg were not thought to be life-threatening.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
Det Sgt Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a nasty incident in which a man was assaulted in his own home by an intruder.
"Thankfully incidents like this are incredibly rare and inquiries are ongoing."
