Ricky Gervais' After Life inspired Nottingham bench vandalised
- Published
A bench inspired by the final series of a Ricky Gervais TV show about loss has been broken into bits by vandals.
The After Life bench in Nottingham's Arboretum was one of 25 donated to councils by streaming service Netflix and suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).
Nottingham City Council said the vandalism over the weekend was "unacceptable and heart-breaking".
The council said it would aim to replace the bench.
The city council added: "The bench was donated to the park in January via the Ricky Gervais show Afterlife, and quickly became a special place for reflection for many people.
"Thank you to the kind person who retrieved pieces of the bench from around the park and got in touch with us to let us know what had happened.
"We really want to replace the bench and are working on how we could make it happen - watch this space!"
In After Life, the main character Tony, played by Gervais, is often seen sitting on a bench in the churchyard where his wife is buried.
A woman played by Penelope Wilton, whose husband is also buried in the cemetery, often sits beside him.
The bench is the setting of their conversations across all three series, as Tony deals with his grief.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.