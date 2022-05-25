Nuthall man, 18, denies attempted murder of police officer
- Published
An 18-year-old man has denied the attempted murder of a police officer who was stabbed in the buttock in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were patrolling in North Sherwood Street when the stabbing happened on 25 April.
The injured officer was treated in hospital and has since been discharged.
Kai Green, of Larkfield Road, Nuthall, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Green admitted possession of a bladed article during the same hearing.
A pre-trial hearing at the same court is due to take place on 5 August, with a trial provisionally listed for 24 October.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.