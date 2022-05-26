Schoolgirl Disney glasses campaigner Lowri wins award
By Heather Burman
BBC East Midlands
- Published
A schoolgirl who campaigned for more glasses-wearing heroines on screen has been given an award by the Countess of Wessex.
Lowri, 13, from Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, wrote to Disney asking them to create a heroine with glasses.
She was named Love Your Eyes Campaigner of the Year by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) at a ceremony in London.
Lowri said she was "over the moon" at receiving the inaugural award.
She added: "I could never have imagined the difference one letter to Disney could make.
"It's been a lesson in following your passion, to be the change you wish to see in the world."
James Chen global ambassador for the IAPB said: "All of us at IAPB are so proud of Lowri and the impact her campaign has had for millions of children who wear glasses around the world.
"We all have a role to play in breaking down stigmas and I'd like to congratulate Lowri and Disney for their contribution to ensuring everyone everywhere can love their eyes."
Disney created a glasses-wearing heroine named Mirabel, who is the main character in Encanto.
The film's director Jared Bush said he had seen Lowri's letter three years ago but could not tell her at the time they already had a character in production.
Mr Bush took Lowri to the Bafta Film Awards as his guest, where Encanto won the award for best animated film.
