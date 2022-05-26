Vitoldas Platakis: Man ruptured partner's spleen in fatal assault
A man has been jailed for killing his partner in an assault at their Nottinghamshire home.
Vitoldas Platakis, 51, denied murdering Valdamara Zemaitiene but admitted manslaughter earlier this month.
The court heard Ms Zemaitiene, 43, was struck by Platakis with "such force" in July that he ruptured her spleen and she internally bled to death.
At Nottingham Crown Court, Platakis was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.
The court heard Platakis, of Victoria Street, Newark, was a heavy drinker and had previously assaulted Ms Zemaitiene, including striking her with a meat tenderiser.
Platakis left their home on the morning of 22 July - the morning after her death - to find help, the court heard.
A passer-by phoned police but when paramedics entered they found Ms Zemaitiene had been dead for "several hours".
Judge Gregory Dickinson said: "On the night of 21 and 22 July last year you killed Valdamara Zemaitiene. You struck her with such force you ruptured her spleen."
He said the pathologist found the spleen was lacerated, which was evidence of a blunt impact injury.
Judge Dickinson added: "No-one knows for sure the full extent or detail of that fatal assault. It took place behind closed doors.
"Valdamara cannot speak for herself. You have only a very limited recollection of what took place."
The court heard Ms Zemaitiene worked at a car wash, which provided an income for the pair.
The couple frequently argued and neighbours would often hear shouting and banging coming from their home.
The judge said the post-mortem examination revealed multiple bruises to her torso, her arms and her legs of varying ages.
"Some of the injuries were caused by you at the time of the fatal assault or in the period immediately before that", he said.
'Attacked with tenderiser'
He said one example could be seen in a selfie photo Ms Zemaitiene took the day before the fatal attack which showed her with black eyes.
"The pathologist found on her body a mark which demonstrated you struck her with a meat tenderiser," he added.
However, that did not cause a lasting injury and Ms Zemaitiene was seen shopping on the evening of 21 July.
"That night there was a row. Neighbours heard shouting and banging - you attacked her and caused her death," the judge said.
"Valdamara is dead. Her sister and her niece and others have lost a beloved relative and friend and the affect on them will last for their lifetime.
"Valdamara was attacked and killed in her own home, the one place in the world she should be safe."
