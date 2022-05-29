Police officer dragged along road by car after pedestrian hit
A police officer was injured when he was dragged along a road by a car that hit a pedestrian then crashed into a tree.
Nottinghamshire Police said the officer was in Clumber Street, Mansfield, at about 03:40 BST when a pedestrian was struck by a car.
As he approached the vehicle, it drove away dragging the officer and then hit a tree in nearby Haddon Road.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
He was also detained on suspicion of failing to stop and driving without insurance.
Police said the officer suffered minor injures to his arm and face and the pedestrian "did not require medical treatment".
The force said the driver was injured in the crash and taken to hospital where he remains, adding two passengers in the car were unhurt.
Insp Matt Scott said: "This was a frightening incident for the officer involved, who thankfully was not seriously hurt."
