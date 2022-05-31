Mansfield police officer dragged along by fleeing car
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A police officer has been hurt as a car driver fled the scene of an accident.
The officer was in Clumber Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire at 03:39 BST on Sunday when a member of the public was struck by a passing car.
As he approached the car the motorist drove away, dragging the officer a short distance and leaving him with minor injures to his arm and face.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.
'Frightening incident'
Nottinghamshire Police said he was detained after crashing his car into a tree in nearby Haddon Road.
The driver was treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, while two passengers in the car were unhurt.
The member of the public involved in the initial collision did not require medical treatment.
Insp Matt Scott said: "This was a frightening incident for the officer involved, who thankfully was not seriously hurt.
"Sadly, this is yet another reminder of the potential dangers our officers face every time they step out on patrol to keep the public safe."
