Gok Wan reads LGBT two dads children's book on CBeebies
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
An author who was inspired by his experience of adopting to write a book about a girl with two fathers is to have it read on CBeebies.
Gareth Peter, from Nottingham, said he was inspired to write his debut work after noticing a lack of books on the topic.
His book My Daddies is due to be read later on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.
CBeebies executive producer John Harkins said reflecting the diverse lives of the audience was important.
Mr Peter said it was "so exciting" for his work - which was his first published book - to be featured on the channel.
"It's phenomenal that it's going to be read by Gok Wan," he said.
"The feedback to the book has been overwhelming. There's an American edition, a board book has come out.
"My kids have heard it so many times so they're not actually that impressed.
"But we will all be sitting together, trying to keep the boys quiet, to watch it. It will be like an episode of Gogglebox."
The children's book, which was published by Puffin in 2021, is about a young adopted girl who loves reading and goes on adventures with her fathers.
It was illustrated by Garry Parsons, famous for the art in The Dinosaur that Pooped series and a same-sex parent himself.
Mr Peter, who has adopted two children - now aged eight and six - with his partner, has previously told the BBC it was essential children are able to see themselves represented in books.
Mr Harkins said: "Reflecting the diverse lives of our audience is really important to us through CBeebies Bedtime Stories.
"We're always on the look out for different voices, readers, stories, illustrations or themes."
Mr Peter has since had further books published and said he was working on several more.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.