Police appeal after mobility scooter rider robbed in Bulwell
Police are appealing for information after a woman was pushed from her mobility scooter and robbed.
The 58-year-old had her handbag stolen as she approached the underpass in Commercial Road, Bulwell, at about 10:50 BST on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were looking to speak to any witnesses who saw a group of men in the area shortly before the robbery.
"This was a deeply upsetting incident," said Det Sgt Franco Guddemi.
"Thankfully the victim was not seriously hurt, but she was shaken by what happened."
