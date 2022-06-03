Three men arrested after stolen jewellery found in stolen car
Three men have been arrested after jewellery stolen from a house was found about 20 miles away in a stolen car.
Officers were called at about 16:40 BST on Wednesday to reports of a burglary in Kirton Park, Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire Police said the items were later recovered from a stolen car spotted leaving the scene and found outside a house in Styrrup Road.
Three men, aged 26, 28 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
They remain in police custody.
The force said the car was stolen in a separate incident in South Yorkshire.
Det Sgt Georgina Gallagher said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish exactly what happened in this incident."
Anyone with any information or CCTV footage has been asked to contact the force.
