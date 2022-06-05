Teenager charged after two Nottingham burglaries in one night
A teenager has been charged after two houses on an estate in Nottingham were burgled in the same night.
Police launched an investigation after two vehicles were stolen from a house in Caister Road in Clifton.
The force says another property two streets away in Listowel Crescent was also burgled but nothing was stolen.
A 17-year-old, who cannot be identified due to this age, has been charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
Following the incident in Caister Road, which took place during the early hours of Thursday, 2 June, the stolen car crashed into a parked car in Wilkins Gardens, Clifton.
The occupants ran off but two suspects were later detained by police.
Keys had been taken from inside the victim's home before a car and a van were taken from the driveway.
The 17-year-old boy appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday,3 June charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at court on Wednesday, 8 June.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis. He was subsequently released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
