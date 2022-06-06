Mansfield: Police officer stabbed with insulin pen
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after a police officer was stabbed with an insulin pen.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers had responded to reports of a disturbance shortly after 23:00 BST on Saturday.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and taken into custody in Mansfield.
An officer was then stabbed in the hand.
The force said the officer was not seriously injured and the woman has been released while inquiries continue.
Det Sgt Jo Eaton, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We will never tolerate this kind of behaviour against any of our officers or emergency service workers, who dedicate their lives and time to protecting the community from harm."
