Street art competition for mural launched in Nottingham
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A street art competition has been launched to create a mural.
The Nottingham Project, a cultural organisation, said they wanted artists to create a mural for The Island Quarter, a new city development.
Retailer Boots' headquarters were once on the site and the business will be depicted in the work.
Emma Houston, great-granddaughter of Boots' founders, said she was "so pleased" the company's history was being incorporated in the site.
'Pioneers'
The Nottingham Project said the artwork would focus on Jesse Boot - son of company founder John - and his wife Florence, their contributions to Nottingham and Boots' role in developing in the city.
The winner will be selected by a panel chaired by Ms Houston.
She said: "I am thrilled to be playing a part in the future of the site that was once home to my great-grandparents' business.
"Boots has become an iconic Nottingham company, and I'm so pleased The Island Quarter is embedding the important history of the site in its future.
"It's an honour to chair the panel that will choose the final design, which will pay homage to not only my great-grandparents, but to pioneers of Nottingham industry."
The winning design will be painted on to a series of metal sheets, which will be installed on the first phase of the 36-acre site, which is due to open around the city's canal this summer.
The Island Quarter will include apartments, offices and a hotel.
Besides selecting a winner, the project will also award monetary prizes to a further four finalists.
Lee Walker, director of The Nottingham Project - which is supported by Arts Council England, the city's universities, BID and council - said: "We're embracing the creative and artistic talent of our city, while simultaneously rejuvenating Nottingham's streets and attracting tourists to view the unique and varied work that's being created."
The competition runs until 27 June, with the winner due to be announced on 6 July.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.