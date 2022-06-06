Coronavirus vaccination centre at Nottingham park to close
- Published
A coronavirus vaccination centre in Nottingham - where nearly a quarter of a million people received their jabs - is to close and relocate to a new site.
The Forest Recreation Ground Vaccination Centre will shut on 12 June in what has been described as "the end of an era" by local health leaders.
It will reopen two days later at its new home in Sherwood.
A health boss said the move would allow them to move towards a "more sustainable model of working".
Stephen Upton, deputy director of operations for the Nottingham vaccination programme, said: "The Forest site has played an important part in vaccinating residents across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire and it will be the end of an era seeing it close its doors for the final time.
"However, this change allows us to move towards a more sustainable model of working which will help us to continue delivering an outstanding service to our local population as we continue to administer jabs to the public."
The vaccination centre, which opened in January 2020, is moving to the Courtaulds Building in Haydn Road, Nottingham.
Mr Upton added: "Although the site will be moving, we are still providing a fixed location in the city for people to have a vaccination and we will continue to offer the same range of vaccines."
