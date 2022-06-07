EasyJet cancelled flight couple stranded in Amsterdam
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A couple stranded in the Netherlands due to flight cancellations have said they are worried about childcare for their two young children.
Matt Wheeler, 37, and his partner Steph Conlon, from Nottingham, flew to Amsterdam, the Dutch capital, for a break on Friday.
They were due to return on Monday but found their 07:00 EasyJet flight to Birmingham had been cancelled.
EasyJet has been contacted for a comment.
'A nightmare'
"We came back to the airport [on Monday] at 03:30 to get the 07:00 departure back to Birmingham," Mr Wheeler said.
"It was cancelled and we had no-one to speak to, no information, no contact from EasyJet to say it was cancelled.
"There were no representatives here at the airport itself. It's been a bit of a nightmare really."
After logging on to the airline's app, the couple were able to get meal vouchers and alternative accommodation provided by EasyJet.
But they said they were still struggling to find out when they could get home to their children.
"We've got two kids at home, a one-year-old and a five-year-old," Mr Wheeler said. "We've been trying to arrange childcare but the relatives who have been looking after the children now have to work.
"It's annoying, just not knowing when we are going to get home.
"Our biggest fear is that this happens again."
EasyJet is one of a number of airlines that have cancelled flights amid widespread travel disruption.
Mr Wheeler said Ms Conlon - who is due back at work on Tuesday - had booked a flight with another airline as a standby.
"We hope at least one of us will get home soon," he said.
