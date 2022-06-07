Caroline Henry: Nottinghamshire PCC caught speeding apologises to panel
Nottinghamshire's police and crime commissioner says she remains committed to catching speeding motorists despite being caught five times herself.
Caroline Henry addressed the Police and Crime Panel at County Hall on Monday.
It was her first formal public meeting since appearing in court last month.
She told the group of councillors and independent members she was unable to take questions about her offending until she is sentenced by a district judge on 19 July.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the Police and Crime Panel was set up to support and challenge Mrs Henry about the decisions she makes.
Henry, 51, of Giltbrook, pleaded guilty to all five speeding offences at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 3 May.
During the meeting she acknowledged the court case but said she could not discuss or take questions on the matter.
"I have to avoid any possible interference in the judicial outcome of the case, which will be concluded in approximately six weeks time.
"What I am able to do however is restate the apology.
"I am very ashamed, embarrassed and sorry and I remain passionate about fulfilling the responsibility expected of me as police and crime commissioner for Nottinghamshire," she said.
However, she was asked by councillor Michael Edwards about her commitment to speeding.
He said: "We know we have got to get speeding down and do more - including catching people and prosecuting people for speeding."
Henry responded: "There is about 100,000 people in Nottinghamshire each year that break the speed limit and out of those 40,000 are entitled to a speeding awareness course.
"As part of the next round of my community grants there will be an opportunity for people to bid in to do community speedwatch. I am absolutely committed to doing this."
There have been public calls for the PCC to resign and criticism by Labour's Nottingham South MP, Lilian Greenwood, in the House of Commons.
A report to the panel published before the the meeting said 12 complaints about the commissioner were received in response to media reports following her court appearance.
However, it stated the panel did not need to record a conduct matter if it "has been, or is already being, dealt with by means of criminal proceedings against the person to whose conduct the matter relates".
