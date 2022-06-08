Life-sized figures of Falklands heroes revealed at Thoresby Park
Hundreds of life-sized silhouettes of military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands conflict are being unveiled.
The Standing with Giants project includes 255 figures of seafarers, Royal Marines, the Army, the air force and three civilians who lost their lives during the 1982 conflict.
They are on display at Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire, for five weeks.
The display marks the 40th anniversary of the islands' liberation.
Dan Barton, who founded the not-for-profit project, said the £23,000 installations were made from reclaimed aluminium signage.
They were previously displayed in the Falklands but this will be the first time they go on show in the UK.
Mr Barton enlisted the help of groups and schoolchildren to make the figures.
Mr Barton, who has previously made similar installations to celebrate the NHS and mark the Armistice Day anniversary, said: "People's reactions when they see them are humbling.
"When you have people crying into your arms, thanking you, it's those reactions that keep you going.
"Those people who put themselves on the front line, so we can live the lives we do today, are amazing."
The organisation's previous works have been displayed at sites including Blenheim Palace and Hampton Court Palace, where they have raised funds for charity.
The latest display will remain in situ at Thoresby for the 14 June liberation anniversary.
