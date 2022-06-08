Paralympian Richard Whitehead launches inclusive charity fun run
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Paralympian Richard Whitehead has launched an inclusive charity fun run event to raise funds for sporting opportunities for disabled people.
The Run with Rich event will take place at Holme Pierrepont Country Park, Nottinghamshire, on 25 June.
The event will feature runs between one mile (1.6km) and three miles (5km), some of which will include sensory experiences.
Mr Whitehead said people of all abilities could take part.
The event has been organised by Mr Whitehead's charitable organisation The Richard Whitehead Foundation, alongside The Mason Foundation.
Mr Whitehead said: "This is the first big fundraising event organised by the foundation and I am incredibly excited for everyone to take part - regardless of running ability or impairment - and lend their support to this amazing worthwhile cause."
He added he hoped up to 500 people would take part in the event, with 200 already registered.
Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg and former sports stars Iwan Thomas and Carl Froch have also given it their backing.
Hayley Noel, operations and partnerships manager of event partners The Mason Mile Foundation, said: "We are delighted to be supporting Richard and his foundation organise this fantastic upcoming event for people in Nottingham."
