Nottingham: Pair jailed over sawn-off shotgun conspiracy
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
Two men have been jailed for a combined 20 years for their roles in a plot involving a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.
Nathan Clifford was prevented from handing the gun over to Adrian Keeling after detectives foiled their plan.
At a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court, Clifford, 34, was jailed for a total of eight years and four months.
Keeling, 37, was jailed for 11 years and eight months at an earlier appearance.
Nottinghamshire Police first arrested Clifford in December 2020 outside an address in Caldbeck Walk, Bestwood, after he was seen with a carrier bag suspected to contain a firearm.
It contained a viable sawn-off shotgun wrapped in a bed sheet alongside eight shotgun cartridges - most of which were the correct bore for the shotgun recovered - and a shotgun foregrip.
Keeling drove into the area but quickly made off when he saw the officers - who later managed to stop him.
Clifford, of Caldbeck Walk, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to charges of conspiring to transfer a prohibited firearm and possession of firearm ammunition when prohibited.
Keeling, of HMP Doncaster, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on 29 April and was jailed for nine years for the same charges.
He also received a consecutive sentence of two years and eight months for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
Det Insp Mark Adas said: "Firearms can be deadly in the wrong hands so I'm very pleased we were able to take this gun out of circulation which would no doubt have been used to further the criminal aims of those commissioning its use."
