Two arrests after Sutton-in-Ashfield house fire evacuates nearby homes
- Published
Two people have been arrested following a house fire that led to neighbouring properties to be evacuated.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in St Michael's Street, Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
A man and a woman, aged 28 and 29, have both been arrested on suspicion of arson and the cultivation of cannabis.
Nottinghamshire Police said an investigation to establish the cause of the fire was ongoing.
The force added the blaze caused "significant damage" to the inside of the house, adding properties on either side were evacuated.
Anyone who has any information about the fire has been asked to contact the police.
