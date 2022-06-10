Singer Jake Bugg reflects on 10-year anniversary return to Nottingham
- Published
A decade on from the album that launched his career, singer Jake Bugg has been reflecting on the circumstances that brought him to fame.
Bugg is due to play at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on 26 November.
It will mark the 10th anniversary of the release of Bugg's self-titled debut record, which reached number one in the UK albums chart.
The star, who is originally from Clifton in Nottingham, described his homecoming gig as exciting.
'Opportunities'
The show will feature Bugg and his band performing his debut album in its entirety, as well as an acoustic set and an electric set showcasing songs from his four other studio albums.
Special guests that have featured at various parts of his career will also take part.
The singer, who is behind hits such as Lightning Bolt and Two Fingers, said he initially thought his style of music would not achieve widespread popularity.
Reflecting on his career, Bugg told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I didn't think there would be any place in the contemporary pop world for my songs and my music, so for it to go on and do as well as it did was surprising to me as much as anyone."
Analysis
By Dean Jackson, presenter of The Beat on BBC Radio Nottingham
It is unbelievable that it is 10 years since Jake Bugg's debut album came out and 12 years since he played as a 16-year-old on a live set in BBC Radio Nottingham's studio.
I knew that something special had happened that night.
I sensed that something big was going to happen. Something was just right in the air that night.
The day after his performance, Jake started getting interest from managers and record companies.
He said the success of his first album, released when he was a teenager, had given him the platform to go on and do things he had only dreamed of.
"It's a mix of emotions because some of those songs are about my life growing up and they sometimes don't highlight the best bits of that upbringing," he said.
"That can be a little difficult to reflect on sometimes but the plus side of it is that they have allowed me to have opportunities I could only ever have dreamed of."
He said his return to the Motorpoint Arena was exciting.
"It's been a while, so I'm really excited for the arena show," he said.
"It's a big place to fill and we want to do the best we can."
Jake Bugg's interview with BBC Radio Nottingham's Dean Jackson will be aired in October to mark the anniversary of the release of his debut album.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.