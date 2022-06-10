Nottingham man sentenced over punctured lung stabbing
A man has been sentenced to 10 months in a young offender institution over a stabbing in Nottingham city centre.
Police said it happened on Milton Street during the early hours of 31 October last year.
Yusef Jama, 20, stabbed a man in his chest leaving him with a punctured lung and a fractured sternum.
Jama, of Lechlade Road, Bestwood, admitted wounding without intent and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said Jama was arrested shortly after the attack and a flick knife was found by officers during a search of a nearby car park.
Jama also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis at the hearing on Wednesday.
