Woodborough Hall: Couple 'heartbroken' after venue cancels wedding
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A couple have been left "heartbroken" after a venue cancelled their wedding four days before it was due to take place.
Melanie Lawson, 31, and Danny Moss, 32, from Calverton, were set to get married at Woodborough Hall on 4 June.
But the venue cancelled the service by email on 31 May, stating the parent company was going into receivership.
The couple said they tried to rearrange but had been forced to postpone their wedding.
Ms Lawson is furious the pair were told only one working day before their nuptials, due to the bank holiday weekend.
She said the couple had lost deposits with a number of vendors because of the cancellation.
"Everything was organised and we had guests and a bridesmaid on the way from Spain and Ireland," she said.
"I spent the whole of Wednesday trying to find another venue, but due to the bank holiday and the short notice it was impossible to get staffing, catering and the licensing for the wedding ceremony.
"It's just heartbreaking for us. We have let down so many guests and parents."
According to the email sent to the couple, the business was going into receivership due to the effects of Covid-19 and difficult trading conditions.
Receivership is a legal process where a company is put in place to review a firm's assets that can be liquidated in order to pay back a lender.
The couple, who are now on holiday in Zante, Greece, for what should have been their honeymoon, said the communication from Woodborough Hall was "terrible from start to finish".
They were refunded by the venue a few days after the cancellation.
Ms Lawson said the couple would now have to rearrange their wedding, but added finding a venue was proving difficult.
"If any venues in Nottingham have availability this year, then please let us know," she said.
The company has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.