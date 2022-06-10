Nottingham: Dangerous driver 'clocked 104mph' in police chase
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A driver who "sped away from police at more than 100mph" before crashing into a school wall has been jailed.
Julian Robinson, of Cardinal Hinsley Close, Newark, lost control of his car after being chased by the police through Nottinghamshire.
He later headbutted an officer after being taken to hospital for medical checks, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The 53-year-old was jailed for 21 months at a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
Nottinghamshire Police said Robinson was initially seen by officers driving too quickly through Screveton on 17 January.
After spotting the pursuing car, he joined the A46 and tried to speed off - nearly losing control as he swerved between lanes, the force added.
Robinson reached a top speed of 104mph during the short chase which ended when he lost control while weaving through Flintham and "completely obliterated" a school wall, officers said.
No-one was injured but he was taken to hospital as a precaution, where he became aggressive and injured an officer's nose.
He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and assault of an emergency worker.
Investigator Charlotte Read, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Robinson's driving that evening was incredibly dangerous and put himself, our officers and everyone in the surrounding area at serious risk of harm.
"There is simply no place for this type of irresponsible driving on our roads and I hope this offender uses his time in prison to think about his mistakes and changes his ways for the better."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.