Colston Bassett: Man denies stab murder of mother-of-three
- Published
A man will go on trial after he denied murdering a mother-of-three who was stabbed to death in her home.
Police found the body of Clair Ablewhite at the 47-year-old's home in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire, on 26 February.
John Jessop, 26, of Sherwood Avenue in Newark, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
A trial - which is expected to last between seven and 10 days - has been set for 17 October.
Mr Jessop will appear at the same court on 26 August.
