Man fined after Christian tearoom gathering in Covid lockdown
A man involved in an illegal gathering at a Christian tearoom in Nottinghamshire during a coronavirus lockdown has been fined £300.
Reverend Shaun Everest, 49, was arrested when police officers broke up a gathering at the Mustard Seed in Gedling in November 2020.
He denied three charges against him but was found guilty at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
He was also ordered to pay £620 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
Everest, of Ossington Close, Meden Vale, was convicted of participating in a gathering of more than two people not in the same household or social bubble without lawful excuse.
He was also found to have obstructed a constable in execution of duty and contravened a direction to disperse.
On 14 November, officers were called to the cafe after reports it was continuing to trade.
They broke up a gathering of about "40 to 50 people".
During the pandemic, the owners of the café cited the Magna Carta and common law as reasons to stay open.
