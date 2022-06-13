Jail for Mansfield sex abuser who 'ruined victim's childhood'
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A man has been jailed for 19 years for raping and sexually assaulting a girl over a period of two years.
Nottinghamshire Police said Luke Riley carried out the offences in the Mansfield area when the child was of primary school age.
They said the abuse ruined her childhood and caused her to self-harm.
The 36-year-old was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday after a jury found him guilty of 11 child sex offenses.
'Pure evil'
Riley, of Newcastle Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was convicted of two counts of raping a girl under 13, eight counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration.
Det Sgt James Primrose, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Put simply, his actions were completely unforgivable and just pure evil.
"At no point has Riley shown any level of remorse or contrition for his horrendous behaviour and actually forced the girl to relive everything that happened to her all over again by lying about what he did in court."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.