Stuart Broad: Fire at pub owned by England cricketer
- Published
A pub part-owned by England and Nottinghamshire cricketer Stuart Broad has suffered a major fire overnight.
Firefighters were called to the Tap and Run in the village of Upper Broughton, on the border of Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, at about 03:20 BST.
The roof and first floor of the pub - which is also owned by former cricketer Harry Gurney - have been damaged.
There are no reports of any injuries but residents have been asked to keep windows and doors closed.
Eight fire crews from Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire were at the scene at the height of the blaze.
The A606 Upper Broughton Road remains closed at the junction with the pub.
The fire service said an aerial ladder platform, water carrier and command support vehicle were also deployed.
