Images of FA Cup violence suspects released by police
Images of people linked to violence which broke out before an FA Cup match have been released by police.
Violence flared in Nottingham ahead of the tie between Leicester City and Nottingham Forest on 6 February.
At 15:15 GMT a group of Leicester City supporters began throwing bottles and street furniture near the The Cross Keys pub in Byard Lane.
Officers have now released photos of seven men they believe have information on the trouble.
Investigator Victoria Batterham, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It really should go without saying but there is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever behave in this manner.
"Especially in the middle of the day and in a busy part of the city centre where young children could've been present."
