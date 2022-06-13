Shop worker jailed for assaulting girl in Nottingham store
A shop worker who sexually assaulted a young girl in a Nottingham shop has been jailed.
Matthew Harrison, 32, led the girl away from her father at the store on Mansfield Road in January, police said.
Officers said he placed his hands on her twice, actions which were caught on CCTV, before taking her back.
After admitting two counts of assaulting a girl under 13, Harrison was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
House search
Harrison, of Kenrick Street, Netherfield was also ordered to serve another five years on licence.
Officers said he had lured the girl - described as of primary school age - away by promising to help her find a favourite treat.
She later told her parents what had happened and Harrison was arrested.
A search of his house revealed extensive evidence of his sexual interest in young children, police said.
Det Con Kirsty Ford of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an appalling incident that caused considerable upset to the victim and her family. Harrison knew exactly what he was doing on that day and must now live with the consequences.
"As he starts a richly-deserved prison sentence I would like to pay tribute to the victim's parents for the strength, determination and dignity they have shown through this incredibly upsetting process."
