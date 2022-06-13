Postcode Lottery couple plan Vegas wedding after 30 years
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A couple who have been engaged for 29 years are planning to tie the knot in Las Vegas after winning £90,000.
Denise Bell, 71, and Alan Shaw, 74, from Arnold, in Nottinghamshire, won £90,000 with the People's Postcode Lottery.
The pair met more than 32 years ago and have been engaged for 29 years.
They said they had delayed getting married several times because life had got in the way.
Ms Bell said: "During our relationship, whenever I wanted to get married, Alan didn't, and whenever he did, I didn't.
"My daughter finally talked us into having a Vegas wedding - because Alan is a big Elvis fan - but then lockdown happened."
She said when they had had the knock on the door to tell them about their win, she had been lost for words.
"We thought it was somebody selling something or a scam," she said. "We had no idea how much we had won."
She won £60,000 and Mr Shaw had a cheque for £30,000. They were among eight neighbours who won in the draw.
She said: "I can't believe it… I'm lost for words. It's more money than we've ever had."
First date at gym
She said the couple - who had both been previously married - had met when she was cleaning at a local school and Mr Shaw, who was a builder, had worked on a job there.
"It took him six months to ask me out," she said. "On our first date, he took me to the gym. I'd never been to one in my life."
He had proposed to Denise while she worked as a cashier in Asda.
Ms Bell said the pair now planned to tie the knot once she had her right hip replaced.
"I'm desperate for a hip replacement - I'm in awful pain - and now I can afford to get it done," she said.
"I'll get my hip done and then we'll get married finally.
"We've always thought it would be amazing to be able to get married in Las Vegas. So, we can do that now."
