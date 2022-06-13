Woman, 71, dies after being hit by e-scooter in Rainworth
- Published
A woman has died after being hit by an e-scooter in Nottinghamshire.
Police said Linda Davis was in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, at about 15:50 BST on 2 June when she was hit by the privately-owned vehicle.
The 71-year-old was taken to hospital but died on 8 June.
A force spokesman said the rider, a 14-year-old boy, stayed at the scene and contacted emergency services. He has been interviewed under caution and remains under investigation.
Det Con Emma Temple said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.
"Our inquiries are ongoing and we'd urge anyone who either witnessed this collision, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to please get in touch with us."
