Michael Brown: Death announced of Newark district councillor
Tributes have been paid following the death of a district councillor in Nottinghamshire.
Newark and Sherwood District Council said Michael Brown had represented the Edwinstowe and Clipstone ward since 2019.
Before that the Conservative member had been an Edwinstowe Parish Councillor since 2015.
District council leader David Lloyd paid tribute to his commitment and work ethic.
He said: "It is with much sadness that I learned of the passing of Councillor Michael Brown.
"Michael was a devoted member who worked tirelessly in serving the people he represented.
"My sincere condolences go out to Michael's family."
