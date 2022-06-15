Charity Shop Sue marks Nottingham Victoria Centre's 50th birthday
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A character from a hit YouTube show has helped a Nottingham shopping centre celebrate its 50th birthday.
Charity Shop Sue - played by actress Selina Mosinski - has been meeting staff and shoppers at Nottingham's Victoria Centre.
Speaking in character, Sue said she would take the centre to new heights.
Staff said Sue - who styles herself as the UK's leading retail manager - had some interesting ideas for the centre which would never see the light of day.
'Scuse me laydeh'
Nigel Wheatley, centre director, said: "The minute we heard Sue's heels clomping across the mall and the distant cry of 'scuse me laydeh', we knew we had someone quite formidable on our hands.
"She already has some interesting ideas, some of which will probably never see the light of day, but we certainly admire her passion."
Sue said: "I've been coming in 'Vic Centre' since I was a little gal.
"It's the retail heart of Nottingham and it's done so well to get to its 50th year."
She added she planned to "take this place to new heights" and see if things could be made "a little more Sue".
The Charity Shop Sue comedy was created by Nottingham writers and directors Stuart Edwards, Timothy Chesney and Matthew Chesney.
One episode featured Nottingham actress Vicky McClure.
Sue also fronted a behind-the-scenes tour of the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe.
