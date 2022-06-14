Coach services start at new Nottingham Broad Marsh bus station
The first coach services have started operating from a new bus station in Nottingham.
National Express coaches have moved from their temporary location on Station Street to the new Broad March bus station on Canal Street.
More than 400 coach services a week will come in and out from the new facility, the city council said.
The first coach to use the new bus station was the 180 to Glasgow on Tuesday morning.
City council leader, councillor David Mellen said: "The new bus station is a far cry from the old one which was an unwelcoming place to start or finish your journey.
"For visitors coming to Nottingham with National Express, it's the first place they see and this bright, modern facility gives a much better impression of our city."
