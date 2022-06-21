HMP Lowdham Grange: Concern over rise in prison assaults
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Covid restrictions led to an increase in assaults and self-harm incidents in a Nottinghamshire prison, according to a report.
The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said in 2021, HMP Lowdham Grange saw three periods of pandemic restrictions.
It found, in this period, prisoner-on-prisoner assaults were up by 50%, self-harm by 10% and there were four inmate deaths - double the previous year.
Prison operators Serco have been contacted for a response.
Lowdham Grange is a category B prison housing about 880 inmates.
IMB also said inmate mental wellbeing remained a "significant concern".
'Grossly inconsiderate'
The report said the pandemic meant prisoners were kept in their cells for longer and missing out on educational and recreational opportunities.
While noting these significant challenges, the IMB was concerned by 124 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults and an average of 44 incidents of self-harm a month.
This meant, inspectors said, the prison did not feel as safe as the previous year.
The IMB also said there continued to be delays in finding appropriate treatment for prisoners who had very serious mental health disorders and "grossly inconsiderate" waits for inquests into inmate deaths.
However, inspectors were encouraged by the measures taken to restrict the entry of drugs into the prison, the use of bodyworn cameras and the "remarkable" response of the on-site healthcare team to the coronavirus outbreaks.
IMB Lowdham Grange chair, Barbara Morgan, said: "This has been a very challenging year for the prisoners in HMP Lowdham Grange who have faced severe and prolonged restrictions to keep them as safe as possible from the very evident risks of Covid infection.
"The impact of these restrictions on prisoners' mental health is noted and can be evidenced in the increased incidence of self-harming, and the number of assaults."