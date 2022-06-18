Aiden Aslin: Grandmother of British man given death sentence 'still has hope'

By Giles Taylor and Liam Barnes
Pamela Hall Aiden Aslin
Pamela Hall said she hoped to see Aiden Aslin and other men captured in Ukraine released

The grandmother of a man being held prisoner in Ukraine says she is not giving up hope after he was given a death sentence.

Aiden Aslin was captured while fighting against Russia and sentenced as a mercenary by a court not recognised by the international community.

Pamela Hall said she was "very grateful" for the backing people in his hometown of Newark have shown.

An event to rally support for Mr Aslin was held there on Saturday.

Itar - Tass News Agency
Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim were sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court

Mr Aslin was captured in Mariupol in April, one of the cities most affected by the war, and was sentenced alongside Briton Shaun Pinner and Moroccan national Brahim Saaudun.

Ms Hall said it was "heartbreaking" to see their situation, and hoped public events putting the spotlight on their plight can help efforts to free them.

"Time's running out," she said.

"I have to have optimism, I believe it will be sorted in due course, and that there will be peace in Ukraine."

An event showing support for Aiden Aslin and Ukraine took place in Newark on Saturday
Tony Byrne said other events will be held in support of Aiden Aslin to keep up support for efforts to free him

Tony Byrne, who organised the event to support Mr Aslin, said he hoped to see justice prevail.

"They [Russia] say that he's a mercenary, but actually he's a legal combatant in Ukraine.

"When Russia invaded Ukraine I think it was an outrage, and I want to do what I can, in whatever small way I can."

Another event in support of Aiden Aslin will take place in Nottingham next week

