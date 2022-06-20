Mansfield: Officer assaulted while arresting attack suspect
A police officer was dragged along the ground while attempting to arrest a man following an attack in Mansfield.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to the town's Clifton Place early on Sunday after reports that two men had been been punched in the face.
They chased the suspect, who barged into them, with one officer grabbing the man's leg and being pulled along the ground as he attempted to escape.
A 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.
He was also held on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and common assault over the attack, which happened about 04:10 BST.
The officer suffered cuts and grazes to his arms, legs and hip.
The two assault victims suffered facial injuries. One was taken to hospital for treatment.
