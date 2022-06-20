Vedonis: Investigation into fire at derelict Nottingham factory
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
An investigation is under way after a large fire at a derelict hosiery factory in Nottingham.
Emergency services were called to the former Vedonis building in Percy Street, Basford, at 17:53 BST on Saturday.
Police said significant damage was caused but no casualties were reported.
They are working with the fire service to understand how the blaze started and appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Stockhill, Arnold, Stapleford and Highfields were sent to the scene.
The aerial ladder platform from London Road fire station also attended.
'Unused for several years'
The building, which dates from the early to mid 20th Century, has been listed on Nottingham City Council's local asset register.
This is a record of the city's most treasured heritage assets that do not have Historic England protection.
Insp John Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a large fire at a derelict building that has been unused for several years.
"We are currently working with our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to understand how this blaze started."
